Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings emerge victorious

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in the HBL-PSL-7 round matches here at the Gadaffi stadium on Friday.

In the first match, defending champions Multan Sultans registered a 117-run victory against Quetta Gladiators and qualified for the 23rd February Qualifier of the League.

Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood struck electrifying half-centuries as Multan Sultans scored 81 runs off the last five overs to post 245 for three in 20 overs, second highest total in the HBL PSL history, after electing to bat first in perfect batting conditions.

In turn, Umar Akmal and Jason Roy provided entertainment to a festive and cheerful crowd but the 246-run target proved to be an uphill task as Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for 128 in 15.5 overs. Umar scored a 23-ball 50 (two fours and six sixes), while Roy scored a 19-ball 38 (seven fours and a six).

Rizwan then featured in a blistering 103-run second wicket partnership in just 33 balls with Rossouw as the latter creamed Quetta Gladiators bowling at will to all parts of the park. Rossouw dominated the stand as he slapped nine fours and four sixes in a 26-ball 71. He reached his half-century from 20 balls.

Later, Karachi Kings registered their first victory in HBL-PSL-7, as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs in the 26th match of the event at the Gadaffi stadium on Friday. Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 149 all out in 19.5 overs. In reply, Lahore Qalandars could score 127 runs.

The crucial moment which led to the victory was Mir Hamza’s over, in which the Qalandars were just able to score six runs and lost two wickets. Mir Hamza dismissed danger man, David Wiese (31) and Harry Brook (26) in the 19th over.

