OPC Punjab resolves 18,027 complaints so far

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has resolved 18,027 complaints out of total 28,529 complaints lodged on its portal so far. It shows a 63 percent resolution of the total complaints.

This was revealed at a meeting of the Commission held at its head office here on Friday. Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood presided over the meeting while it was attended among others by the Director General Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey and Deputy Directors.

Speaking on this occasion, the vice-chairperson directed the dealing officers of OPC to participate in the meeting of district overseas committees through Video link.

He further said that the participation of the heads of the district departments in the District Overseas Committee should be ensured and a detailed report regarding the convening of the meetings, adjournment and decisions of the committees should be sent to the additional chief secretary Punjab and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

He clarified that performance of OPC Punjab at the provincial level is related to the immediate solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting took important decisions to further improve the performance of the OPC Punjab. Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood directed the dealing officers not to ignore the complaints of overseas Pakistanis due to non-compliance but to resolve their issues by encouraging them through Email contact.

