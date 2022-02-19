ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OPC Punjab resolves 18,027 complaints so far

Recorder Report 19 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has resolved 18,027 complaints out of total 28,529 complaints lodged on its portal so far. It shows a 63 percent resolution of the total complaints.

This was revealed at a meeting of the Commission held at its head office here on Friday. Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood presided over the meeting while it was attended among others by the Director General Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey and Deputy Directors.

Speaking on this occasion, the vice-chairperson directed the dealing officers of OPC to participate in the meeting of district overseas committees through Video link.

He further said that the participation of the heads of the district departments in the District Overseas Committee should be ensured and a detailed report regarding the convening of the meetings, adjournment and decisions of the committees should be sent to the additional chief secretary Punjab and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

He clarified that performance of OPC Punjab at the provincial level is related to the immediate solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting took important decisions to further improve the performance of the OPC Punjab. Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood directed the dealing officers not to ignore the complaints of overseas Pakistanis due to non-compliance but to resolve their issues by encouraging them through Email contact.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ishratullah Khan Niazi Overseas Pakistanis Commission Dr Shahid Mehmood

Comments

Comments are closed.

OPC Punjab resolves 18,027 complaints so far

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories