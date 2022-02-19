EFP holds investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020

KARACHI: Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has held Investment Forum, in Dubai Expo 2020, Pakistan Pavilion.

The event was embellished by the presence Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment as Chief Guest.

The distinguished dignitary was in support of establishing sustainable business systems in the economy particularly by means of reduction in the escalating imports and its subsequent bills. President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), Ismail Suttar has called attention to the minerals and chemical sector of the region in Pakistan, all while depicting EFP’s stand in the cause.

He further accentuated the importance of the sector and how it can instigate the requisite change in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. With the purpose of expediting the requisite change in the region, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, has decided to collaborate with Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association PCMA, on current and future endeavours, under the well-built leadership of PCMA President Jahangir Piracha.

