High quality cotton seed: Ministerial body to take up import issue with MNCs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products was informed that a ministerial committee has been established to negotiate with multinational companies the import of high quality cotton seed and facilitate the transfer of latest seed technology.
The meeting presided over by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday stressed urgent measures to ensure production and availability of high yielding and disease-resistant certified seed for cotton and wheat.
