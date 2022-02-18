Tech gets front row seat at Men’s Arab Fashion Week

Men’s Arab Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2022/23, held at the Dubai Design District (d3) last month, took place not just on site but was also broadcast virtually via Meta, as the fashion industry becomes increasingly digitised.

Over the course of three days (January 28-30), designers rolled out their latest ready-to-wear attire. Among these, American designer Asher Levine’s augmented reality (AR) collection in real-time featuring wearable non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that the audience could view via their smartphones stood out.

Levin has partnered with Holaplex, which builds tools that lets creators monetize their work in innovative ways, to create the NFTs.

Previously, one of these NFTs titled ‘Time+Light Silver’ was sold to the highest bidder for around $4,200 (at the time), bought via Solana cryptocurrency.

Digital art: international artists get platform at Dubai’s theatre

It was described as a “full body virtual fashion object” that lets the owner wrap themselves in “metallic tendrils with a matching visor”. The NFTs are available to the owner via augmented reality and can be accessed through an app.

Levine has made a name for himself in the industry by creating head-turning futuristic pieces for celebrities like Lady Gaga.

The event also maintained a robust digital presence through its partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft, web hosting portal GoDaddy and electronics maker Epson.

A key hook of Arab Fashion Council’s collaboration with GoDaddy is the ‘Catwalk the Walk’ campaign, with the company helping regional talents like Zaid Farouki and photographer Mohamad Seif to become digital entrepreneurs.

“It’s incredibly important for emerging brands to make their products available on online marketplaces, platforms, and social media,” Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3 - the driving force behind cementing it as one of the most diverse creative hubs in the world, where international companies, home-grown brands, start-ups, and entrepreneurs come together - told Business Recorder.

The Arts Club Dubai: A look at an exclusive private members’ club

“GoDaddy offers a suite of integrated tools and solutions, as well as a supportive online community. They’ve helped empower visitors and creatives at this year’s show on how to access larger audiences and amplify their digital visibility.”

The fashion week was a collaborative endeavour of d3 and the Arab Fashion Council that pulled into its orbit 15 established and emerging designers.

On view were deeply imaginative creations by UAE labels Amato Couture, Michael Cinco and Zaid Farouki that are based in d3. Also part of the line-up were Lebanese brands Taguele, Maison du Mec, Emergency Room and Ahmed Amer, plus Paris’s Valette Studio.

A key consideration for Al Bastaki is to nurture the value chain and grow the export of locally made garments across the world as fashion revenues in the UAE are projected to hit US$4.8 billion this year, according to market data portal Statista.

“Our reach is expanding rapidly, helping globalise the visibility of our creatives and enhancing their potential for partnerships. Our District’s very own Amato Couture has been featured on international runways in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, and has created original designs for high-profile figures like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj,” Al Bastaki notes.

The scope of menswear in Dubai has increased in recent times, as more men seek fashion-forward options that are attuned to global trends.

“Men’s relationship with fashion is changing, and there’s a greater demand for thoughtful, stylish and inclusive fashion,” said Al Bastaki.

Beginning the year on a high note, d3 is gearing up for an exciting year with an anticipated roster of activities, with the women’s Arab Fashion Week, Dubai Design Week and Downtown Design set to return in 2022.

D3 also houses in5 Design, a business incubator that gives start-ups access to exclusive mentorship, funding, networking events and creative facilities, including a state-of-the-art Fashion Lab. “We have no doubt we’ll see a number of remarkable stars come out of it,” said Al Bastaki.

Events like Arab Fashion Week are playing an essential role in solidifying the presence of Arab fashion on the global map.

“While the main onus is on platforms like d3 and the Arab Fashion Council to continue creating new avenues and opportunities to highlight our pool of talent, it’s also up to the greater public to support and promote homegrown brands,” Al Bastaki said.

“Keep an eye out for new collections, follow and amplify them on social media, and participate in their independent activations and shows –such engagement and support go a long way in elevating our industry’s visibility and attracting more ground-breaking talent to set up shop in Dubai.”