ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
GGL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.94 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.92%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
TPL 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TPLP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 84.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 28.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,653 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,751 Increased By 38.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,585 Increased By 143.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,759 Increased By 60.6 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China central bank warns of default risks after climate stress test

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's banks face rising default risks as a result of higher climate-related costs in carbon-intensive sectors like thermal power, steel and cement, Liu Guiping, vice governor of the central bank, said in comments published on Friday.

The People's Bank of China completed the first phase of climate risk stress tests at 23 major banks last year, focusing on the possibility that the three sectors would be forced to pay for their carbon emissions, Liu wrote in the bank's China Finance publication.

"The test results showed that if enterprises in the thermal power, steel and cement sectors do not carry out low-carbon transformation, their repayment capability will decline to various degrees under the (different) stress scenarios," he wrote.

Rising emission costs as well as policies designed to facilitate "industrial substitution" would lead to the problem of stranded assets and other "transition risks", he said.

China's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing

Liu said more tests would be conducted to ascertain banks' exposure to other high-emission industrial sectors.

China, the world's biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases, has sought to put a price on carbon, introducing a national emissions trading scheme last year.

More than 2,000 coal-fired power stations are participating in the scheme and the costs of compliance are likely to rise as more sectors - including cement and steel - are included in it.

The permit price for each tonne of carbon is less than 60 yuan ($9.48), but analysts predict it could be as high as 200 yuan within a few years.

Though China has been transitioning to cleaner energy, its financial institutions have continued to provide support to fossil fuels, providing loans and underwriting services for the construction of new coal-fired power plants.

It has pledged to end financial support for overseas coal-fired power plants, though it remains unclear if projects in the pipeline will go ahead.

China central bank

Comments

1000 characters

China central bank warns of default risks after climate stress test

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories