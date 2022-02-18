PM condemns killing of journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the killing of journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi.

The PM has directed the concerned authorities to make all efforts to bring the culprits to justice, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier on Friday morning, Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi, was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in North Nazimabad area.

His body has been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice and sought a report from the additional inspector general.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also expressed grief over Mateen's death and sought a report from the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of police.