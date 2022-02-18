ANL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
AVN 103.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.51%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
TPL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WAVES 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 3.9 (0.08%)
BR30 17,723 Increased By 10 (0.06%)
KSE100 45,535 Increased By 93.7 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,735 Increased By 36.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hong Kong says 20,000 hotel rooms earmarked for...
Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Hong Kong says 20,000 hotel rooms earmarked for quarantine

Hong Kong has identified more than 20,000 hotel rooms for quarantine accommodation, leader Carrie Lam said on Friday, as property developers piled in to show support with the global financial hub battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dozens of patients waited for treatment in the parking lot of a hospital in the working-class district of Cheung Sha Wan on the Kowloon peninsula on Thursday, after there was no more room inside the medical centre that serves 400,000 people.

South Korea daily COVID cases top 100,000, curfew eased

South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time amid its Omicron outbreak, with authorities saying social distancing measures would be only slightly eased ahead of the March 9 presidential election.

Italy reports 57,890 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 320 deaths

Authorities announced on Friday they would move a curfew on restaurants and cafes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., a nod to increasing criticism from business owners.

WHO says quarantine can be shortened

The World Health Organization said on Thursday countries struggling with surging COVID-19 infections may shorten the recommended quarantine duration of 14 days in some situations.

The UN agency said its new guidelines may be helpful for places where essential services are under pressure.

Japan's COVID deaths mount in wave seen lasting till April

Japan set a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 in a wave of Omicron-fuelled fatalities that a government-affiliated researcher estimated may stretch into April.

Newly recorded fatalities rose to 271 on Thursday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, the third straight day over 200. There have been 2,446 deaths so far in February, already the second-deadliest month in the two-year pandemic.

California shifts gears to confront post-pandemic phase

California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a plan on Thursday to confront COVID-19 beyond its pandemic phase, focusing on readiness, vigilance and vaccines as the nation's most populous state moves from a crisis approach to "living with this virus."

Highlights of the strategy include more stockpiling of masks and other personal protective equipment, a "myth-busters" campaign to counter disinformation and greater wastewater virus surveillance to stay ahead of new outbreaks and new variants.

World Health Organization

Comments

1000 characters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories