ANL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.93%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
TPL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 7.2 (0.15%)
BR30 17,718 Increased By 4.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 40.4 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Russia says it moved 10 bombers from annexed Crimea for drills

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia has relocated 10 Sukhoi Su-24 bombers based in Crimea from the annexed peninsula to reserve air bases elsewhere as part of training exercises, the Interfax news agency cited the Black Sea Fleet as saying on Friday.

Russia risking European peace with 'Cold War demands': German FM

Russian military movements are being closely watched after Moscow said it had started pulling back some troops from areas near Ukraine. Kyiv and the West have disputed the assertion, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.

Russia Ukraine KYIV Crimea Russian Black Sea fleet

