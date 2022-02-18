ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 17,748 Increased By 34.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 45,525 Increased By 83.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.6 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Tokyo shares open lower on Ukraine, Wall Street selloff

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Friday as investors' risk appetite waned further on rising tensions over Ukraine that drove down Wall Street shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.19 percent or 324.64 points to 26,908.23 while the broader Topix index lost 1.01 percent or 19.50 points to 1,911.74.

The dollar was 114.83 yen compared with 114.91 yen seen on Thursday in New York.

The weak start came as the Nikkei took cues from Wall Street, where the Dow gave up 1.78 percent and Nasdaq dropped 2.88 percent.

Hong Kong stocks end on strong note

"US stocks did not stand a chance as risk aversion violently returned on growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Edward Moya of OANDA wrote in a note.

"Wall Street is feeling very jittery as it looks to the left and sees intensifying geopolitical risks with the Ukraine situation and then it looks to the right and sees the potential for aggressive Fed tightening."

Further driving down global investors' spirits were reports that US President Joe Biden was preparing an executive order to regulate digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

It drove down bitcoin, and investors grew more cautious, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Overall, risk-off sentiment has gripped the market," the brokerage said.

After weakness in early trade, however, the market was expected to move in a narrow range as "there is no way to tell what kind of news might emerge over Ukraine during the weekend," Okasan said.

"It seems difficult to build either sell or buy positions," it said.

Shortly before the market opened, the government said Japan's core consumer prices in January rose 0.2 percent compared with a year ago, driven up by rising energy prices.

The level remains far below the Bank of Japan's target to achieve two percent inflation.

Among major shares, Toyota fell 0.35 percent to 2,153 yen. Sony Group gave up 2.01 percent to 11,915 yen. SoftBank Group dropped 2.17 percent to 5,006 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing also fell 0.78 percent to 63,200 yen.

Tokyo shares

