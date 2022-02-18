PARTLY FACETIOUS: Word ‘influential’ limited to those in power

“Well, I don’t see what the hullabaloo is all about – I mean if you are in power and declared the Top Player to boot, then surely you should be allowed to get someone who is bad mouthing you beaten up by law enforcement agencies!”

“The Boot’s plea in the court was dismissed and…”

“You get side tracked so quickly.”

“Alright, coming back to what you said we know from his daily speeches that The Khan wants the rule of law and justice to be equally meted out to the poor and the influential…”

“You need to get one fact straight. The word ‘influential’ is limited to those in power, I mean yes there are the influentials in industry and commerce and farm sector but if they limit their activities to ensuring monetary and fiscal incentives to their sectors/subsectors then they can remain influential forever as needless to add they have…but…”

“What about the media?”

“Listen carefully to this but, if anyone immerses himself or herself in politics then the rein of influence is directly, not indirectly, but directly proportional to relations with those in control of the government.”

“What about the media?”

“Media reminds me of George Orwell’s famous line in Animal Farm: All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

“Right, but The Khan keeps talking of the UK so shouldn’t he be aware of the fact that there is a police investigation into granting citizenship in return for donations for charity against the Crown Prince and….and wait, let me finish The Khan won so big in KPK because police reforms included autonomy in letter and spirit and…”

“That never happened in Punjab or the federal capital.”

“How come?”

“I guess us Punjabis’ don’t lay much store on spirit.”

“Don’t be facetious. My question: if Punjab police are killed for following orders and there are no reprisals against those who killed them then why are the police following orders?”

“Don’t compare apples with oranges.”

“Speaking of oranges where was Sheikh Rashid in all this!”

“He ran out of cigars so he was arranging their import…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

