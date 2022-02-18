Journalists act as bridge between people and govt: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on has said that journalist community is an integral part of society that acts as bridge between people and government by highlighting issues of the society.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental right of every Pakistani. Media can surely criticise but it should also bring out the positive aspects of the society. Inshallah one day we will put our country on the path of development with a positive and constructive mindset,” the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a dinner given in honour of the local and foreign delegates of the International Media Conference at headquarters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Vice Chancellor Karachi University Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Nusrat Idrees, Chairperson Mass Communication Department Dr Fauzia Naz and teachers of Karachi University were also present.

The Administrator Karachi on behalf of the KMC welcomed the participants of the International Media Conference in the historic building of Karachi.

He said that he wanted the delegates of this conference to come to this historic building where various important personalities came in the past.

“Karachi has many historical buildings and monuments that are hidden from the view of the citizens. It is hoped that delegates from abroad and other cities of Pakistan will carry a positive image of Karachi,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that media is the fourth pillar of the state which plays an important role in the society. “There are a lot of negative talks about the city but its positive aspects are ignored. The constructive aspect should be taken into consideration along with the criticism,” he added.

The Administrator said that Pakistan Peoples Party supported freedom of expression and is active at all levels. He said that Karachi is a kind and generous city which welcomes every visitor with open heart.

“The city has a rich culture. There is no distinction between rich and poor and no one is discriminated on the basis of language, race or nationality,” said the Administrator.

He said that we are trying our best to bring a soft and positive image of Karachi to the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the support of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab is very encouraging for them.

He said that this is an important occasion for us and it is also an honour for Karachi University and the city of Karachi to have delegates from various foreign and other cities of the country travelling here despite the situation of Covid-19.

Addressing the function, Chairperson Mass Communication Department, University of Karachi, Dr Fauzia Naz said that this conference is the starting point. She said that better results can be achieved only by working together.

Dr Fauzia Naz also expressed gratitude to the KMC for hosting the conference delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi thanked the delegates of the International Media Conference for coming to the historic building of KMC. He said that holding of International Media Conference at Karachi University is welcoming and such events should continue.

“It is a matter of personal pride for me that I myself have been a part of Karachi University and there is a close partnership between Karachi Medical and Dental College and Karachi University run by KMC,” he added.

On the occasion Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi on behalf of Karachi University presented a commemorative shield to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Administrator Karachi also presented a shield to Dr Fauzia Naz on behalf of KMC.

