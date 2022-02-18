Commendation of Japan CG conferred upon PJIF

KARACHI: Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, Isomura Toshikazu on Thursday conferred the Commendation of the Consul General upon Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF), in recognition of their substantial contribution towards promoting Japanese culture in Pakistan and organizing various events in collaboration with Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi.

PJIF is a non-political, non-religious organization working in cultural and intellectual areas. The organization has conducted numerous seminars, conferences and symposiums on Japanese politics and economy especially in collaboration with local universities. Recently, the organization has also started promoting Japanese language in Pakistan.

