LIBOR interbank offered rates
18 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 17, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07371 0.07771 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.13671 0.12271 0.19114 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.48814 0.37743 0.50643 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.78714 0.63457 0.84043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.32986 1.09371 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
