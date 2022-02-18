ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 17, 2022)....
18 Feb, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 17, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07371   0.07771   0.08675   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.13671   0.12271   0.19114   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.48814   0.37743   0.50643   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.78714   0.63457   0.84043   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        1.32986   1.09371   1.39229   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

