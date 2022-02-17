ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

SHOKAK: Rescuers were desperately scrambling Thursday night to reach a five-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

The operation in Shokak village, Zabul province, comes less than two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a child from a Moroccan well gripped the world -- but ended with the boy found dead.

Officials from the Taliban's newly installed government were overseeing rescue operations in Shokak, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kandahar, watched by hundreds of curious villagers.

Video shared earlier on social media -- including by Taliban officials -- showed the boy, named Haidar, wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body.

"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying.

"Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out."

"Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy replies in a plaintive voice.

The video was obtained by rescuers lowering a light and a camera down the narrow well by rope.

Officials said the boy slipped to the bottom of the 25-metre (80-foot) shaft, but was pulled to about 10-metres before becoming stuck.

Engineers using bulldozers then dug an open slit trench from an angle at the surface to try to reach the point where Haidar was trapped.

The boy's grandfather, 50-year-old Haji Abdul Hadi, told AFP Haidar fell down the well when he was trying to "help" the adults dig a new borehole in the drought-ravaged village.

"I said 'no, not him'," Hadi said.

"One of the wells was open... (then) the boy fell down. He was yelling and yelling."

Hadi added that food and water were passed down to his grandson via a bucket attached to a rope.

"We gave him cake and water... he was eating them all," he said.

The operation employed similar engineering to what rescuers attempted in Morocco in early February, when a boy fell down a 32-metre well, but was found dead five days later.

The ordeal of "little Rayan" gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic Twitter hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

Afghan village Shokak village Zabul Afghan well

Comments

1000 characters

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

Addressing gas shortage: In major move, Senate passes WACOG bill

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high': Biden

G20 finance leaders flag inflation, geopolitical risks to global recovery

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

KSE-100 falls another 244 points as investor-interest remains subdued

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Read more stories