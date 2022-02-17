ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM for further expanding Pakistan-Austria ties in diverse sectors

APP 17 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized the need to further expand and deepen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Austria in diverse sectors including higher education, renewable energy, Information Technology and tourism, the state-run news agency, APP, reported

The prime minister said this as he had a telephone call with Austrian Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer.

The conversation focused on review of bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan, and peace and stability in the region.

Stressing on the importance of economic dimensions of Pakistan-Austria relations, the Prime Minister appreciated Austrian investments and commercial collaboration with Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule-lnstitute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was an exemplary manifestation of bilateral partnership and desired enhanced collaboration in the field of higher education.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must take urgent steps toward addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the need for practical engagement to help realize the goals of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The Chancellor thanked the Prime Minister for efficient handling of the situation and evacuation of Austrians and others.

He also agreed on further deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan.

Afghanistan PM Imran Khan Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Comments

1000 characters

PM for further expanding Pakistan-Austria ties in diverse sectors

Addressing gas shortage: In major move, Senate passes WACOG bill

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high': Biden

G20 finance leaders flag inflation, geopolitical risks to global recovery

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

KSE-100 falls another 244 points as investor-interest remains subdued

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Read more stories