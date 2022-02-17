PM for further expanding Pakistan-Austria ties in diverse sectors

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized the need to further expand and deepen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Austria in diverse sectors including higher education, renewable energy, Information Technology and tourism, the state-run news agency, APP, reported

The prime minister said this as he had a telephone call with Austrian Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer.

The conversation focused on review of bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan, and peace and stability in the region.

Stressing on the importance of economic dimensions of Pakistan-Austria relations, the Prime Minister appreciated Austrian investments and commercial collaboration with Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule-lnstitute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was an exemplary manifestation of bilateral partnership and desired enhanced collaboration in the field of higher education.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must take urgent steps toward addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the need for practical engagement to help realize the goals of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The Chancellor thanked the Prime Minister for efficient handling of the situation and evacuation of Austrians and others.

He also agreed on further deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan.