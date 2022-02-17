ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gucci owner Kering sees 2021 profits beat pre-Covid levels

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

PARIS: French luxury group Kering, owner of brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, said Thursday its net profit exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2021 on the back of buoyant sales.

Kering's net profit rose 37 percent over 2019 to 3.175 billion euros ($3.64 billion) and revenues hit a record 17.6 billion euros as the luxury sector bounced back from the lockdowns of 2020 and socialising resumed.

"Kering realised excellent performances in 2021, further consolidating its prominent position in the Luxury of the future," said Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO, saluting a "sharp sales rebound."

"We are working assiduously to meet our ambitious sustainability commitments," added Pinault. "All our houses are stronger than ever before, and we are confident we will extend last year's momentum in 2022 and in coming years."

Financial director Jean-Marc Duplaix said the rebound covered "all geographic zones."

Star handbag maker Gucci returned to its pre-pandemic form with sales of 9.7 billion euros after a surge in demand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Walmart reports solid Q4 profits on strong US consumer

Duplaix said Yves Saint Laurent also showed "exceptional performances" with 2.5 billion euros in revenues, up by almost a quarter on 2019.

Kering employs around 42,000 people worldwide.

Its shares were up 6.5 percent in afternoon trading.

Luxury firms weathered the pandemic relatively well and have rebounded strongly.

Kering's French rival LVMH, the world's leading luxury group, generated record sales of 64.2 billion euros last year and net profit of 12 billion euros.

profit COVID 19 Gucci

Comments

1000 characters

Gucci owner Kering sees 2021 profits beat pre-Covid levels

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

US warns of Russian provocation after 'troubling' Ukraine shelling reports

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

KSE-100 falls another 244 points as investor-interest remains subdued

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Oil falls, caught between Iran talks and Ukraine crisis

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

Read more stories