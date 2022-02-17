ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy PM to visit Putin in Moscow 'as soon as possible'

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will travel "as soon as possible" to Moscow after an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rome's foreign minister said Thursday.

"We have responded positively to President Putin's invitation for Prime Minister Draghi to visit Moscow and we are coordinating... on a date, as soon as possible," Luigi Di Maio said after talks in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The announcement came amid intense diplomatic efforts to ease a crisis over Ukraine, which Western officials say Russia is preparing to invade.

Russia to continue security talks with West

The Russian troop build-up near Ukraine's borders and Western threats to respond to an invasion with painful economic sanctions have brought tensions between Moscow and the West to their highest level since the end of the Cold War.

Rome has been assured Russia is "ready to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis", Di Maio told a joint press conference, adding: "Common sense and diplomacy must prevail."

Russia on Thursday announced more troop pullbacks from the border, as Washington insisted that Moscow is still building up forces for a potential invasion.

After previously announced withdrawals earlier this week, the United States, NATO and Ukraine all said they had seen no evidence of a pullback.

Vladimir Putin Italy Russia Ukraine Mario Draghi

Comments

1000 characters

Italy PM to visit Putin in Moscow 'as soon as possible'

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Oil falls, caught between Iran talks and Ukraine crisis

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories