ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.07%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.08%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -21 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,718 Decreased By -238.5 (-1.33%)
KSE100 45,423 Decreased By -262.1 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israeli minister to sign trade deal during Morocco visit next week

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel's economy minister will travel to Morocco next week to sign an economics and trade deal, as the countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalised ties in late 2020.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai will start her visit on Sunday and meet ministers, government officials and business leaders in Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakeh, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

On Monday, she is slated to meet her Moroccan counterpart to sign the cooperation agreement that the ministry said would lay the economic infrastructure for expanding trade between the countries.

Israel president plans rare Turkey visit

"Morocco is an important country for Israel -- politically, economically and culturally," said Barbivai, whose Moroccan-born husband is also making his first trip since leaving the country in 1957 at the age of 2.

"Despite the existing trade ties and the Israeli industry that exists in Morocco, the scope of economic cooperation is limited in relation to the potential, which if realized will significantly contribute to the economic welfare and growth of both countries," she said in a statement.

Israel PM to meet Bahrain king on landmark visit

Bilateral trade has been small but on the rise, the ministry said, reaching $131 million in 2021.

Morocco Israel's economy minister Economy Minister Orna Barbivai Casablanca Rabat

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli minister to sign trade deal during Morocco visit next week

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories