ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.16%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
KOSM 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
MLCF 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.79%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.1%)
TREET 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.92%)
TRG 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
UNITY 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.22%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,635 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.48%)
BR30 17,698 Decreased By -258.7 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,422 Decreased By -263.1 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,693 Decreased By -95.6 (-0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Record low January car sales in EU: data

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

PARIS: New car registrations in the European Union hit a record low for the month of January, according to industry data released Thursday, as the sector continues to be hamstrung by a lack of semiconductors.

"With the ongoing semiconductor shortage still negatively affecting car sales across the region" the registration of new vehicles last month fell by six percent from January 2020, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said in a statement.

The 682,596 vehicles registered last month marks "a new historic low in EU car sales for the first month of the year" since the trade association began keeping records in 1990.

Following the strangling of sales in 2020 by pandemic restrictions closing dealerships, automakers found it hard to meet a rebound in consumer demand last year as semiconductor manufacturers couldn't supply enough of the chips critical to the operation of numerous systems in modern cars.

German car sales improve in January after 2021 struggles

Automakers expect the shortage to continue this year.

Of the top EU markets, both Italy and France saw sales drops of nearly 20 percent, while Germany rose by 8.5 percent and Spain was broadly stable, the ACEA said.

European carmakers all suffered drops in sales, with Asian automakers all posting increases except for Japan's Nissan.

nissan European markets European Automobile Manufacturers' Association car registrations Asian automakers

Comments

1000 characters

Record low January car sales in EU: data

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories