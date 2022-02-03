ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German car sales improve in January after 2021 struggles

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

FRANKFURT: Sales of German cars rose year-on-year in January, official figures published Thursday showed, after the flagship industry was plagued by supply problems in 2021.

New car registrations were up 8.5 percent in January in Europe's largest economy, the federal transport agency said in a statement.

"The car industry has little grounds at the beginning of the year to breathe," the president of the VDIK car importers' federation, Reinhard Zirpel, said in a statement.

The numbers were rosier than those for December, when sales fell by 26.9 percent year-on-year, but "the market was still a way off its pre-crisis level in January," Zirpel said.

In 2021, sales fell by 10.1 percent in Germany as a shortage of semiconductors, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles, strangled production.

The result followed a drop of 19 percent in 2020, when the industry was contending with the economic impact of lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

GM Ventures invests in EV advanced battery startup Soelect

Sales of electric cars out-performed the market as a whole, with sales increasing 28.1 percent on January last year.

After seven months in a row in which production figures fell by double digits, carmakers turned out eight percent more units in January this year than in 2021, the auto industry association VDA said.

Survey data from the Ifo Institut think tank also showed that auto businesses saw the supply situation improving.

In January, 77.9 percent reported problems procuring materials and components, down from 92.9 percent in the same survey in December.

German car sales

Comments

1000 characters

German car sales improve in January after 2021 struggles

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Israel defence minister signs security agreement with Bahrain

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan plans to raise another $1bn from ESG Eurobonds: report

Biden says IS leader killed in US military raid

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

End of pandemic in sight for Europe: WHO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in

Read more stories