ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.16%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
KOSM 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
MLCF 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.79%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.1%)
TREET 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.92%)
TRG 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
UNITY 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.22%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,635 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.48%)
BR30 17,698 Decreased By -258.7 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,422 Decreased By -263.1 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,693 Decreased By -95.6 (-0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

Sea-owned game Free Fire unavailable in India after ban on Chinese apps

India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.

India China Gao Feng India banning Chinese apps

