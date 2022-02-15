ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.70 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.7%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.22%)
GGL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.54%)
GTECH 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.67%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.26%)
TPL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
WAVES 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 13.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,570 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,767 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Sea-owned game Free Fire unavailable in India after ban on Chinese apps

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

Sea Ltd-owned game Free Fire is currently unavailable in app stores in India, unit Garena International said late on Monday, after media reports said the country had banned 54 apps of Chinese origin over security reasons.

Sea's shares plunged 18.4% on Monday in New York, wiping off more than $16 billion from the company's market value.

TikTok removes over 6m videos from Pakistan

The game is not available in Google Play and iOS app stores and is not operable for some users in India, the Singapore-based company said, adding it was working to address the situation.

Political tensions between India and China escalated in 2020, resulting in the South-Asian country imposing a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

Garena International Sea owned game Free Fire

Comments

1000 characters

Sea-owned game Free Fire unavailable in India after ban on Chinese apps

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories