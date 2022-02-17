ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
Cold, cloudy weather likely today

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: A cold and cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country on Thursday, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

However, a light rain with light snow is likely in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However a shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country”, the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, an isolated light rain with light snow occurred in Murree, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dir recieved 2 mm of rainfall, Astore, Bagrote Murree and Rawalakot 1 mm, each.

Minimum temperature was witnessed in Leh -10 degrees Celsius, Ziarat -8, Kalam, Gupis, -5, Astore and Skardu -3, each, Hunza, Kalat and Quetta -2, each, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag , Dir and Bagrote -1, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

