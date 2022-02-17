ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
The 3rd Commissioner Karachi Marathon

Zubeida Tehsin Khan 17 Feb, 2022

The Third Commissioner Karachi Marathon held in DHA on Sunday can be described as a highly successful event in the history of this mega city, which has an unfortunate history of bomb blasts, ethnic and sectarian violence and targeted killings. It was heartening to note that the marathon attracted a very large number of people.

The spectators watched in amazement as the participants of marathon responded to “on your mark, get set, go” not only enthusiastically but in a highly disciplined manner. It was perhaps an extremely amusing event for all.

After all, running a marathon takes a lot of doing. If anyone likes the real excitement and strong crowd support during a marathon, then he or she must prefer big city races. And Karachi is one such city. The city administration, participants of marathon, spectators and others related to this event deserve praise. It was both an elite runner and mass participation event.

Zubeida Tehsin Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

