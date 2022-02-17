ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s tax officials search Huawei offices

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian tax officials on Wednesday conducted searches at the offices of Chinese tech giant Huawei, the firm said, days after New Delhi banned a host of Chinese apps over national security concerns. Tensions between New Delhi and Beijing have been running high since a deadly 2020 clash involving their militaries in a disputed Himalayan border area.

The latest volley from India saw officials from its income tax department search Huawei India’s premises in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of capital New Delhi, and in the southern tech hub of Bangalore, according to the company.

“We have been informed of the visit of income tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel,” Huawei India said in a statement emailed to AFP.

Huawei was confident their operations in India were “firmly compliant” to local laws and they would fully cooperate with the authorities, the statement added. Indian authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Local media reports said the officials were looking at the financial documents, account books, and Huawei’s Indian businesses as well as overseas transactions. Earlier this week, India’s home ministry banned 54 mobile applications of Chinese origin, including the popular game Garena Free Fire, several news outlets reported.

India is the world’s second-biggest market by number of phone users, and the government has justified the bans on the apps, saying they threatened its sovereignty and integrity. In 2020, the government had banned TikTok and a host of other popular short video apps from China.

Anti-China sentiment has grown in India since the Himalayan border clash, sparking calls for a boycott of goods from the neighbouring country. However, China continues to be a key economic partner for India, with bilateral trade in 2021 crossing $125 billion, according to media reports.

India bans 54 Chinese apps India’s tax officials Huawei offices India’s tax officials search Huawei offices

Comments

Comments are closed.

India’s tax officials search Huawei offices

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with WB

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Sustaining export growth key challenge: Dawood

Read more stories