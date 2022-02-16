Rediscover entertainment, rediscover the passion of PSL Haier S5 LED TV Series

Haier, the main title sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi, is celebrating the passion of PSL with full swing and the excitement of Haier LED TV.

Haier has explored new territories and approaches by focusing on ‘Smart Technology’ which is the catalyst for a smarter and more inspiring lifestyle. So get ready to revamp that TV experience once again because Haier has announced the addition of the Haier S5 LED TV Series to its wide range of Smart Home Appliances.

Haier is offering cricket fanatics a chance to make the most of their latest offer – on the purchase of any Haier LED TV 43-in and above, enjoy FREE INSTALLATION and get Instant Gifts to make this PSL 7 season a memorable one!

The S5 Series features Smart LED TVs of three different sizes, 50’, 58’, and 65’ respectively. Each model is equipped with a handful of fun features that immerse you completely in the scene. These features include:

HQLED Display

Haier’s HQLED technology uses dynamic colors to bring your High-Definition 4K Display to life. Imagine supporting your favorite PSL team without missing out on a single detail! The vivid life-like display automatically analyzes the resolutionto optimize content with optimum contrast, according to the display size.

Modern Full-View Design with Metal Frame

The modern bezel-less full-view design allows you to make most of the screen, allowing it to project a cinema-like experience right at home.

Intellectual Voice Control

Take command seamlessly and never worry about dirty or busy hands again with Haier’s Hands-free Voice Control feature. Be it changing the channel, scrolling through options, tuning the volume, or switching in-between apps, the Haier S5 Smart LED TV Series can do it all.

Dolby Vision-Atmos

The addition of Dolby Vision-Atmos on the Haier S5 Series gives sound and quality a rich upgrade. While Dolby Vision HDR provides an ultravivid viewing experience, Dolby Atmos supports it with powerful, surround-sound like audio changing the way you game, watch movies, or enjoy sports.

Bluetooth5.1

Connecting devices has never been easier! Be it compatible headphones, speakers, smartphone, tablets, or just about any gadget, seamlessly connect to everything within a few seconds for a premium experience.

MEMC

Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation [MEMC] is a frame interpolation technique which makes picture processing silky smooth with the help of an intelligent chip.

Micro Dimming

Micro Dimming analyses TV display content with thousands of separate zones, adjusts brightness and darkness. Optimize image quality to provide a better viewing experience, especially in the dark.

Switch to a smarter lifestyle with Haier!