ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,680 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,786 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rediscover entertainment, rediscover the passion of PSL Haier S5 LED TV Series

Sponsored Content 16 Feb, 2022

Haier, the main title sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi, is celebrating the passion of PSL with full swing and the excitement of Haier LED TV.

Haier has explored new territories and approaches by focusing on ‘Smart Technology’ which is the catalyst for a smarter and more inspiring lifestyle. So get ready to revamp that TV experience once again because Haier has announced the addition of the Haier S5 LED TV Series to its wide range of Smart Home Appliances.

Haier is offering cricket fanatics a chance to make the most of their latest offer – on the purchase of any Haier LED TV 43-in and above, enjoy FREE INSTALLATION and get Instant Gifts to make this PSL 7 season a memorable one!

The S5 Series features Smart LED TVs of three different sizes, 50’, 58’, and 65’ respectively. Each model is equipped with a handful of fun features that immerse you completely in the scene. These features include:

HQLED Display

Haier’s HQLED technology uses dynamic colors to bring your High-Definition 4K Display to life. Imagine supporting your favorite PSL team without missing out on a single detail! The vivid life-like display automatically analyzes the resolutionto optimize content with optimum contrast, according to the display size.

Modern Full-View Design with Metal Frame

The modern bezel-less full-view design allows you to make most of the screen, allowing it to project a cinema-like experience right at home.

Intellectual Voice Control

Take command seamlessly and never worry about dirty or busy hands again with Haier’s Hands-free Voice Control feature. Be it changing the channel, scrolling through options, tuning the volume, or switching in-between apps, the Haier S5 Smart LED TV Series can do it all.

Dolby Vision-Atmos

The addition of Dolby Vision-Atmos on the Haier S5 Series gives sound and quality a rich upgrade. While Dolby Vision HDR provides an ultravivid viewing experience, Dolby Atmos supports it with powerful, surround-sound like audio changing the way you game, watch movies, or enjoy sports.

Bluetooth5.1

Connecting devices has never been easier! Be it compatible headphones, speakers, smartphone, tablets, or just about any gadget, seamlessly connect to everything within a few seconds for a premium experience.

MEMC

Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation [MEMC] is a frame interpolation technique which makes picture processing silky smooth with the help of an intelligent chip.

Micro Dimming

Micro Dimming analyses TV display content with thousands of separate zones, adjusts brightness and darkness. Optimize image quality to provide a better viewing experience, especially in the dark.

Switch to a smarter lifestyle with Haier!

PSL Peshawar Zalmi haier

Comments

1000 characters

Rediscover entertainment, rediscover the passion of PSL Haier S5 LED TV Series

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

Read more stories