ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Allegations against Saeed Ghani: SHC rejects Haleem Adil’s plea

INP 16 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the plea of Member of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to levelling drug trafficking and other accusations against provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani.

Haleem Adil, in his petition, informed it’s been three years that no action has been taken on the report of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan. I don’t have personal enmity with any minister or leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he added.

The plea further mentioned that PPP has right to move Supreme Court (SC).

Earlier, local court had indicted Haleem Adil Sheikh in the same case. During the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty over which, the court summoned witnesses.

It is to be mentioned here that Haleem Adil Sheikh had alleged Saeed Ghani of drug dealing during a television talk show.

Later, Saeed Ghani said that Haleem Adil Sheikh’s accusations against him were proved wrong in the court and as per law action will be taken against him.

While talking to media persons, the PPP lawmaker said that the people responsible for inflating the prices of petrol, gas and electricity are the ones protesting against it. He further stated that the residents of Sindh will demand accountability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for shortage of gas.

