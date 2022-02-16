Uber strengthens driver screening protocols

KARACHI: Uber is further strengthening its driver screening protocols with the introduction of new and improved security checks, raising the bar on safety in Pakistan. This step has been taken in partnership with Careem, to enable a combined and more efficient background check for drivers in collaboration with an external global partner – Global Credit Services (GCS).

With the assistance of GCS, Uber will be able to streamline its safety checks, decrease duplication of drivers from other ride-hailing providers, and increase the scope of background checks with the support of local law enforcement agencies and publicly available national databases in Pakistan.

Shahid Khan, General Manager Uber Pakistan said, “Safety for all has consistently been a priority at Uber. There are thousands of passengers using Uber’s services for a safe, reliable, and convenient commute across multiple cities in Pakistan, and despite the challenges, we are doing everything we can to mitigate risks and enhance safety checks for our riders.

In accordance with this, we intend to ensure that our safety protocols in Pakistan are in line with approved global safety standards. The new and improved background checks are more efficient and thorough, and ensure that working together with other ride-hailing providers like Careem enables us to create best practices across the industry.”

These background screenings are in addition to the in-app safety features available for riders using Uber’s services, including the facial recognition feature for COVID safety protocols, safety toolkit, the emergency button connecting a rider to relevant authorities, real-time trip sharing, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022