ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

100 students awarded CMA certificates

Recorder Report 16 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: As many as 100 students were awarded Cost and Management Accounts (CMA) certificates at convocation ceremony of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants Pakistan (ICMAP) held at local hotel here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, while thanking ICMA for inviting him at convocation ceremony said he never turned down the invitations from college, universities and other educational institutions.

He congratulated the passed out students on successfully completing their certification.

Dr Ishrat said carrying a diploma, degree or certificate is not professionalism; professionals are those who show character in their professional life. “You have to demonstrate high standards in your field”, he said, advising them to stand up and display a courage and conviction at your workplace. “The best way to learn is asking questions”, he added.

“Competence is a key to success and professional needs to absorb the knowledge, applied it while continuity in gaining knowledge would help you shine ever in your field”, he said.

Shahzad Ahmed Malik, Vice President ICMAP congratulated the students on completion of cost and management accountancy certifications. He said that ICMAP has been playing a significant role in promotion of corporate governance. He said the institute has also produced numerous professional accountants of highest stature serving also in public sector organizations.

Shahab Ahmed, Honoree Secretary ICMAP advised the graduates that sky is the limit for them as new horizons would be opened after have received CMA certification. “You must stay positive and give best to the country”, he added.

Meanwhile certificates were distributed amongst successful graduates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

educational institutions Dr Ishrat Hussain ICMAP 100 students awarded CMA certificates

Comments

Comments are closed.

100 students awarded CMA certificates

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories