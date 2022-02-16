100 students awarded CMA certificates

KARACHI: As many as 100 students were awarded Cost and Management Accounts (CMA) certificates at convocation ceremony of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants Pakistan (ICMAP) held at local hotel here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, while thanking ICMA for inviting him at convocation ceremony said he never turned down the invitations from college, universities and other educational institutions.

He congratulated the passed out students on successfully completing their certification.

Dr Ishrat said carrying a diploma, degree or certificate is not professionalism; professionals are those who show character in their professional life. “You have to demonstrate high standards in your field”, he said, advising them to stand up and display a courage and conviction at your workplace. “The best way to learn is asking questions”, he added.

“Competence is a key to success and professional needs to absorb the knowledge, applied it while continuity in gaining knowledge would help you shine ever in your field”, he said.

Shahzad Ahmed Malik, Vice President ICMAP congratulated the students on completion of cost and management accountancy certifications. He said that ICMAP has been playing a significant role in promotion of corporate governance. He said the institute has also produced numerous professional accountants of highest stature serving also in public sector organizations.

Shahab Ahmed, Honoree Secretary ICMAP advised the graduates that sky is the limit for them as new horizons would be opened after have received CMA certification. “You must stay positive and give best to the country”, he added.

Meanwhile certificates were distributed amongst successful graduates.

