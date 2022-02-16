ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022
World

India bans 54 Chinese apps; Sea shares sink, says it complies with laws

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese but also including Singapore-based Sea Ltd’s Free Fire game, over security concerns, government sources said on Tuesday, a day after Sea shares sank 18% on a report of the ban.

India has banned a total of 321 apps since political tension first flared with China in 2020 following a border clash between the nations, leading the former to initially ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. Sea, investors in which include Chinese gaming giant Tencent with a stake of 18.7%, on Tuesday said it is a Singapore company and committed to protecting its users’ privacy and security in India and globally.

“We comply with Indian laws and regulations, and we do not transfer to or store any data of our Indian users in China,” it said in a statement to Reuters. Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In premarket U.S. trading on Tuesday, Sea’s shares were up 4% above $134. Shares of Sea had plunged 18.4% in New York on Monday, wiping more than $16 billion from its market value following reports of the latest ban.

Asked about the ban at its annual general meeting on Monday, Sea told shareholders the firm was “working through it”, according to one person who attended the meeting.

The other apps banned include Tencent Xriver, Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Viva Video Editor. India believes user data was being sent via the apps to servers in China, the government source, who sought anonymity in line with policy, told Reuters.

Such collection would allow the data to be mined, collated, analysed and profiled, potentially by “elements hostile to the sovereignty and integrity of India and for activities detrimental to national security,” the source added.

The ban spells trouble for Sea, as its e-commerce app Shopee already faces boycott calls by traders in India, who accuse it of practices that hurt offline traders.

Trade group the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has complained to regulators against Shopee and was “surprised” at its absence from India’s banned list, the group’s secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said on Twitter on Monday.

TikTok India bans 54 Chinese apps Singapore based Sea Ltd’s Free Fire game Chinese gaming giant Tencent

Comments

Comments are closed.

