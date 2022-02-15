ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Business & Finance

The new Suzuki Swift: some questions answered, some remain

BR Web Desk 15 Feb, 2022

Recently, social media was flooded with posts showing the new Suzuki Swift on a carrier vehicle. The company, Pak Suzuki, discontinued its previous model last year, amid hope that Pakistan would see the next-generation hatchback sometime soon given the company’s preference to remain in this space.

The picture also fuelled speculation around what the new hatchback would have to offer. A number of unofficial resources have indicated that launch of the 3rd generation Suzuki Swift will be in February 2022. The price has yet to be announced, but speculation is rife that it will start around the Rs2.7-million mark.

Pak Suzuki discontinues 2nd-gen Swift, halts Cultus bookings, say dealers

Here are a few features that seem to be in the offing.

New look

The Suzuki Swift takes a break from its predecessor when it comes to exterior design. Some say it has a sportier look.

1.2L Engine, a new category?

Suzuki is also introducing the KB12 engine in a hatchback for the first time in Pakistan. The car can hold up to 1.2L and packs around 1500cc with around 90HP. With its torque and lightweight, one can possibly see a mileage of 20+ km/litre.

Interior

The interior has a bigger infotainment system, with a cockpit-like center console, cylindrical gauges, and the sporty, D-shaped steering, with mounted controls.

You’ll also find cruise control options on the side of the steering and a push-start button.

Price-tag

Some suggest the 3rd generation Suzuki Swift is estimated at around Rs2.7 million or above. There is a poll going around on what the actual price would be. Let us know here.

suzuki Suzuki Swift Suzuki Pakistan hatchback

