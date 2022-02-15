Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will only hold talks with India if the neighbour reverses its decision of revoking the special status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

In an interview with Le Figaro, France on Tuesday, the PM said August 5, 2019's decision was the start after which there could be no relation between Pakistan and India.

Khan added that Pakistan is not dealing with a rational government but with one whose ideology is based on hate towards Muslims, minorities, and Pakistan.

"It is not a rational government where we can talk to them," he said.

He said Kashmir is the main difference between Pakistan and India, adding that Islamabad wants to settle it through dialogue. "However, I was quite surprised by the response of the Indian PM.

"In order for Pakistan to build any relation with India, the neigbour has to start, with them going back to the step they took August 5, 2019. They have to restore the special status of Kashmir.

"Go back to August 5, 2019, and yes, we can talk after that."

He said talks with India at this point in time would be a betrayal to the Kashmiri people who have suffered, and who live in an open-air prison environment with 800,000 troops deployed in the region.

No other alternative than to recognise Afghan govt

Meanwhile, the PM said the only way forward is to sooner or later recognise the government in Afghanistan. “There is no other alternative right now.”

He said Pakistan alone cannot recognise the government in Afghanistan, adding that it has been consulting with all the regional countries. He said Pakistan has the strongest reason for stability in Afghanistan.

“Our first concern is the refugees. If the humanitarian crisis worsens in Afghanistan, we will have an influx of refugees, while more than 240,000 have already fled their country after the fall of Kabul. We do not have the resources to accept more refugees.”

He added that another reason is that the more able the Taliban government gets, the less chance there is of terrorist groups operating from there.

On being asked whether he believes that the Afghanistan government that it will not allow its soil to be used for terrorist activities, the PM said that he “trusts” their word.

“I think anyone who has dealt with the Afghan Taliban back in 2000 — one thing you can say is that they stuck to their word.”