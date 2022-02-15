ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.98 Increased By ▲ 6.03 (5.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.15%)
TPL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.79%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-9.95%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,640 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.37%)
BR30 17,745 Increased By 28.9 (0.16%)
KSE100 45,555 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,759 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China greenlights Audi-FAW's $3.3bn electric vehicle venture

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: Volkswagen's Audi and its Chinese state-owned partner FAW Group have received approval from Chinese authorities to start construction on their $3.3 billion electric vehicle joint venture plant, according to a government notice.

The planning regulator of China's northeastern province of Jilin said work on the plant, which will be based in the provincial capital of Changchun city, is planned to start in April and that the companies will invest a total of 20.93 billion yuan ($3.29 billion) in the plant.

The plant will start production in December 2024 and have the capacity to manufacture 150,000 cars a year, according to the regulator. Its statement also showed the approval was given on Feb. 11, and that the venture plans to produce three electric models, including Audi's e-tron SUV.

"The Audi FAW NEV project is an important cornerstone of Audi's electrification strategy in China," a Volkswagen spokesperson said, confirming the approval.

"We are consequently pushing forward the relevant works in this project. The construction of the plant is planned to start in the second quarter of 2022."

Over half of Chinese companies listed on Fortune 500 have operations in Pakistan

FAW did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Audi, Volkswagen's premium automaker, signed a memorandum of understanding with FAW in October 2020 to jointly produce premium electric vehicles (EVs) in China, the world's largest car market.

In November, Audi said the plant was behind schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities.

The German car maker has a longstanding partnership with FAW to make combustion engine cars in Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.

Audi also plans to make vehicles with Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor, with a goal for electrified vehicles to account for a third of Chinese sales by 2025.

Volkswagen's Audi FAW Group

Comments

1000 characters

China greenlights Audi-FAW's $3.3bn electric vehicle venture

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories