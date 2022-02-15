PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral relations in diverse sectors.

The PM will hold talks with the Russian leadership on bilateral cooperation, including North-South Gas Pipeline project, Radio Pakistan quoted the FM as saying.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the PM will embark on a historic two-day visit to Russia on February 24.

Informed sources said he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and other higher officials during the visit.

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

He will be undertaking the visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the visit, agreements on cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, industry and production will be signed, the sources told Business Recorder.

The prime minister will also invite the Russian president to visit Pakistan during his meeting with the latter.

The last time an elected Pakistani prime minister visited Russia was in March 1999 when then prime minister Nawaz Sharif toured the country.