ANL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (5.5%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.97%)
TPL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
TPLP 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.11%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 17,740 Increased By 23.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,583 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,768 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM to call Ukraine leader over invasion fears: media

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, local media reported, as Tokyo expressed "grave concerns" about the risk of a Russian invasion.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the call, which Japanese media said would happen on Tuesday evening local time, citing government sources.

The call comes as Russia appeared to open the door to a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine standoff, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz due in Moscow later in the day.

Kishida said Tuesday that Japan was "watching the situation with grave concern."

Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi COVID pill, says PM Kishida

"We'll continue to monitor the situation with high vigilance, while coordinating closely with G7 countries to deal with any developments appropriately," he said at a meeting between government ministers and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Monday, a statement by finance ministers from the G7 group of most developed nations warned Russia faced tough sanctions if it proceeded with military action against Ukraine.

The statement said the allies stood ready to "collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy."

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday stressed Tokyo's support for "the integrity of Ukraine's sovereignty and territory," but declined to give details on what form any sanctions might take.

"If a Russian invasion occurs, Japan will deal with it appropriately, including through imposing sanctions, in response to what has actually happened and in cooperation with the international community including the G7," he told reporters.

Japan's defence minister meanwhile warned of an increased Russian naval presence in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk.

"It is thought that they intend to show off the capability to operate in the East and West, along with the Russian military's recent movement around Ukraine," Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in a tweet.

Japan Olaf Scholz Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Fumio Kishida

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM to call Ukraine leader over invasion fears: media

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories