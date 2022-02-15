ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
Australia shares track Wall Street lower amid Ukraine crisis

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, tracking a downbeat Wall Street session amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions, although gains in heavyweight iron ore miner BHP Group after bumper first-half earnings provided a floor to the benchmark index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% at 7,203.9 points, as of 2353 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Monday.

Domestic stocks were tracking a sharp sell-off in US peers as plans to close the US embassy in Kyiv, a possible sign of an imminent Russian invasion in Ukraine, prompted investors to pull back from riskier assets.

BHP Group gained up to 2.1% after the miner declared a record interim dividend and posted a first-half profit that beat analysts' estimates.

NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher

Among sub-indexes, energy stocks were the top losers, shedding nearly 2% as investors locked in profits after the index hit a one-year peak in the previous session.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Financials dropped 1%, with the 'Big Four' banks slipping between 1.1% and 2.4%.

On the upside, gold stocks jumped nearly 2% to their highest level in three weeks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict boosted bullion's safe-haven demand.

Shares of Australian miner Newcrest Mining rose 1.5%.

The bullion is considered a hedge against soaring inflation and often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

The gold rally helped lift the mining index up 1.8% to its highest level in nearly four weeks.

In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.3% at 11,945.52 points, as of 2353 GMT.

