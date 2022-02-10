ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By 32.6 (0.69%)
BR30 18,488 Increased By 86 (0.47%)
KSE100 46,314 Increased By 404.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,107 Increased By 138.3 (0.77%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by financials after National Australia Bank posted a jump in quarterly profit, and as technology stocks extended a rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.7% to 7,315.5 by 2356 GMT, adding nearly 3% in the past three sessions and putting the benchmark on course for a second straight weekly gain.

Financials gained 0.6%, helped by a 4% jump in National Australia Bank after the country's second-biggest lender reported a 9% rise in its first-quarter profit. The other three lenders among the 'Big Four' added between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Wealth manager AMP Ltd jumped 4.7% after saying its full-year profit rose more than a half, and that it had received "enquiries" for its fund management unit AMP Capital.

Australia shares surge 1% on mining boost, Macquarie's record quarter

Technology stocks soared 3.6% after Wall Street jumped overnight on the back of gains in megacap growth names.

Block Inc's Australia-listed shares leapt more than 10%, while Computershare Ltd extended its earnings-fuelled rally to a second day, rising 3.3%. Xero and WiseTech Global ticked up about 3.1% each.

Power and gas retailer Origin Energy rose 2.4% even after flagging a non-cash impairment charge between A$190 million and A$200 million ($136.38 million and $143.56 million) from the A$2.12 billion sale of its stake in Australia Pacific LNG.

AGL Energy gained 4% after saying it had significantly progressed with plans to split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer by June 2022, and had identified 350 roles to be made redundant in the process.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 12,514.96 by 2356 GMT.

Australian shares

