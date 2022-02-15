ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,666 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By 1.5 (0%)
KSE30 17,793 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mentally-ill death row prisoner: SC orders formation of medical board

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the constitution of a medical board to examine Sheraz Butt, a death row prisoner diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2016.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Sayeed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, on Monday, heard the jail petition filed in 2016.

The SC ordered the board to submit the report by the next date of hearing.

Under paragraph 66 of the 2021 Safia Bano judgment pertaining to mentally-ill prisoners, the court ordered the constitution of a medical board for Butt in the next 15 days and asked for the report to be submitted within 30 days. According to the judgment, the board must consist of qualified psychologists and psychiatrists from public sector hospitals.

Butt was sentenced to death in 2012 for fatally stabbing his mother four years earlier at his residence in Lahore. Signs of his mental illness were apparent long before the incident occurred, but he was first diagnosed with schizophrenia by jail authorities in 2016. Despite multiple medical examinations confirming Butt’s mental illness over the years, he continues to remain on death row. He is currently incarcerated in Central Jail, Lahore.

The Supreme Court in “Safia Bano” case declared that death row prisoners should not be executed, if they are found to be suffering from mental illness and thus, unable to comprehend the rationale behind their execution. Setting parameters for future cases, the federal government and each provincial government have been directed to constitute a medical board consisting of three qualified psychiatrists and two psychologists to determine the mental health of such condemned prisoners and evaluate if they qualify for an exemption to the death penalty.

Dismal detention conditions and strong anti-psychotic medications have gravely affected Butt’s condition. He continues to experience auditory and visual hallucinations, has lost orientation of time and space, and often speaks about himself in third person.

He also says he hears voices that give him information about his family members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

medical board Mentally ill death row prisoner SC orders

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mentally-ill death row prisoner: SC orders formation of medical board

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories