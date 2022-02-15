ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bahria Icon Tower case: AC adjourns proceedings till March 1

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday adjourned Bahria Icon Tower corruption reference against property tycoon Malik Riaz and others till March 1.

The hearing of Bahria Icon Tower corruption reference against property tycoon Malik Riaz and others was adjourned till March 1 without further proceedings due to absence of Accountability Court-1 judge Muhammad Bashir.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Malik Riaz and others on illegal allotment of land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim to M/s Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd (Bahria Icon Tower).

The other accused also included Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former chief controller of building and Ahmad Ali Riaz, former director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bahria Town, Yousaf Baloch, former senator, Dinshaw H Anklesaria, Director M/s Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Zain Malik, Director M/s Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Waqas Riffat, Director M/s Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Liaqat Ali Qaim Khani, former Director General (DG) Parks and horticulture KMC, Gulam Arif, senior director Estate KMC, Khawaja Shafiqu Ahmed, former special secretary housing and Abdul Subhan Memon, former secretary Land Utilisation.

According to the NAB, the accused had allegedly allotted welfare plots, which incurred losses of more than Rs 100 billion to the national exchequer. The accused are allegedly involved in illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to Bahria Town for its Icon Tower in Karachi, the reference further said.

According to the report of the joint investigation team (JIT) that probed fake accounts case, Bahria Icon Tower, Pakistan’s tallest twin-towers (102-storey) project is under-construction on the land of M/s Galaxy Construction (Pvt) Ltd and precious Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land is one such discovery where land grabbing and money-laundering became very evident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Accountability Bureau accountability court Bahria Icon Tower case AC adjourns proceedings property tycoon Malik Riaz

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bahria Icon Tower case: AC adjourns proceedings till March 1

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories