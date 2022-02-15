ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
COAS, Alvi discuss national security, regional issues

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, called on President Dr Arif Alvi and they discussed the national security and regional situation.

During the meeting which was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff vowed eradicating extremist elements from the country.

He briefed the president about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements.

The army chief reiterated the resolve that the armed forces were committed to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country.

Talking to the COAS, the president paid rich tribute to the security forces who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly-merged districts of the KPK. He said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its Armed Forces who had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.

