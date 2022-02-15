Culprits behind Mian Channu tragedy: Punjab CM vows ‘exemplary punishment’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those involved in the Mian Channu tragedy deserve exemplary punishment.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said indiscriminate action has been taken against the violators of law by the government. This is a tragic and condemnable act and offenders do not deserve to be called humans, he said and added that they would not escape from exemplary punishment. Justice would be done at every cost and it would be seen to be done as those involved in this barbarity do not deserve any concession, he said.

He said “Action would also be taken where police negligence was proved as nobody could be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Similarly, Islam stands for peace and harmony and there is no room for any violence in it”.

