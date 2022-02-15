Clean-green Pakistan: PIA, NFEH join hands to start campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) join hands to start campaign clean and green Pakistan.

On Last Friday, A MOU was signed by Air Marshal Arshad Malik CEO PIA and M Naeem Qureshi President NFEH in Islamabad. Both organizations will start campaign on Tree Plantation, Environmental awareness and CSR activities all over the country.

Chief Commercial Officer PIA Ali Tahir, Advisor to CEO PIA AVM Amir Hayat and GM Corp Communications Halima Khan was also present in MOU Signing ceremony. Joint campaign on tree plantation and awareness will start in the end of Feb 2022.

