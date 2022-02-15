‘World Epilepsy Day’ marked: Various bodies organise walks, seminars and other activities

LAHORE: The “World Epilepsy Day” was marked here on Monday with a resolve to raise awareness among the people about healthy lifestyle so as burden of diseases could be reduced through promotion of preventive measures against diseases.

To mark the day, different bodies arranged walks, seminars and other activities in which speakers highlighted mode of treatment of the epileptic patients.

While addressing an awareness walk and seminar at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), its Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that epilepsy is one of the major neurological diseases in the world which is caused by a disorder in the brain cells and patients with this disease have occasional spells. He added that the care and upkeep of such a patient becomes a permanent responsibility of his family for which they have to face long term difficulties as well.

Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Prof Qasim Bashir, Prof Athar Javed, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Prof Anwar Chaudhry, Dr Shahid Mukhtar, Dr Arshi Arif, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim besides a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics were present on the occasion.

Prof Khalid maintained that due to modern trends in neuro-medical sciences, it is important to create awareness among the people about the diagnosis of epilepsy so that people can seek treatment from an authorized doctor instead of going to quacks.

Prof Mohsin Zaheer stated that more than 50 million people in Pakistan suffer from epilepsy and about nine out of every 1,000 people in Pakistan are affected by this disease. The prevalence of this disease is around one percent which is very high ratio.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022