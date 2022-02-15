KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 14, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== SAZ Capital Hascol Petroleum 600,000 7.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 7.70 B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 2,000 48.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 48.00 MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 300,000 16.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 16.50 D.J.M. Sec. P.T.C.L.A 500,000 14.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 14.52 M. M. M. A. Khanani Searle Company Ltd. 998 308.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 998 308.44 SAZ Capital Sui Southern Gas 1,500,000 12.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 12.70 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,902,998 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022