Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
15 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 14, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
SAZ Capital Hascol Petroleum 600,000 7.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 7.70
B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 2,000 48.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 48.00
MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 300,000 16.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 16.50
D.J.M. Sec. P.T.C.L.A 500,000 14.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 14.52
M. M. M. A. Khanani Searle Company Ltd. 998 308.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 998 308.44
SAZ Capital Sui Southern Gas 1,500,000 12.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 12.70
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,902,998
===========================================================================================
