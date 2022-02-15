France warns Russia ready for 'major offensive' against Ukraine

PARIS: France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Monday that "all the elements" were in place for Russia to wage a "major offensive" against Ukraine after Moscow massed thousands of troops on its borders.

"Are there all the elements for a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine? Yes there are, it's possible, it's possible quickly," Le Drian told France 5 television adding there was nothing to suggest Moscow had yet taken a decision.

The EU -- alongside other Western allies -- has vowed to impose massive sanctions on Moscow if it stages a further incursion into Ukraine.

US says more Russian troops mass near Ukraine, invasion could come at any time

The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and their Western allies have threatened a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday the end of some of Moscow's massive military drills in Russia and Belarus; though he told Putin others were ongoing.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin that there was a "chance" of reaching an agreement on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possible climbdown amid the raging tensions.