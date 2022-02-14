ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
GGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.94%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TPLP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.49%)
TREET 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
WAVES 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
YOUW 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 17,961 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,906 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

AFP 14 Feb, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from "the edge of a precipice", warning that an invasion of Ukraine could come within 48 hours.

"You've got about 130,000 troops massing on the Ukrainian border. This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation," Johnson told reporters.

"We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," he added, echoing US warnings that an invasion could be imminent.

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Johnson called on Western allies to "stand together and show a united front", and on European leaders to learn the lessons from Moscow's actions in Crimea in 2014, when Russia annexed the peninsula, and reduce their dependency on Russian gas.

"All European countries need to get (gas pipeline) Nord Stream out of the bloodstream, yank out that hypodermic drip-feed of Russian hydrocarbons that is keeping so many European economies going," he said.

Johnson said he had no plans to visit Moscow, but that he would be discussing the crisis with "various leaders, including (US President) Joe Biden, very soon."

Boris Johnson Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

Food security: PM Imran emphasises importance of building dams

Rupee falls against US dollar as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Global stocks slump, oil hits 2014 highs on Ukraine conflict fears

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Tight oil market could see prices hit $125, says JP Morgan

Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

India central bank committed to inflation target, says chief

Read more stories