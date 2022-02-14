ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan recovers second body from crashed F-15

AFP 14 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: The Japanese military said Monday it has recovered the body of the second crew member of a fighter jet that crashed two weeks ago.

The two-seater F-15 from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force crashed in waters off the central Ishikawa region during a training mission on January 31.

The body of the other pilot was recovered by the Japanese navy on Friday.

Japan finds body of missing F-15 crewman

A naval search team recovered the second pilot's body on Sunday.

The air force confirmed his identity, which was not released to the public.

The F-15 disappeared from radar soon after taking off from Komatsu air base for training.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

The defence ministry has not sought to ground Japan's F-15s in the wake of the incident.

Japanese military crashed F 15

Comments

1000 characters

Japan recovers second body from crashed F-15

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Read more stories