Bilawal condemns lynching incident

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the killing of a man by an angry mob in Mian Channu. He said that the tragedy of Mian Channu has once again humiliated the entire nation.

He said events like the Mian Channu tragedy after the Sialkot tragedy are a moment of reflection for us. He said that the government should conduct a transparent investigation into this tragedy and those responsible should be punished. The mob killings are a question mark on the government’s writ. Bilawal Bhutto said that the image of Pakistan in the international community is being damaged continuously due to the massacre by mobs in public places. He said that angry groups cannot be left unchecked. This will make the whole society insecure.

Chairman PPP said that all the stakeholders must come together on one page to stop mob killings based on mere allegations. He said that if the rule of law is not ensured then a tradition of taking the law into one’s own hands will be established which would be difficult to stop.