FPSC hasn’t implemented order passed by PIC?

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is said to have not implemented an order passed by the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) to provide the particulars of low-merit/ failed candidates in the test/ interview for appointment as Judicial Members (BS-21) in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Pakistan (ATIR).

It is reliably learnt that the advocate Waheed Shahzad Butt lodged a complaint with Prime Minister against FPSC Chairman, alleging that the FPSC is trying to hide crucial information to public the particulars of low-merit/ failed candidates for appointment as judicial members (BS-21) in the ATIR.

Despite passage of over one month, the FPSC has yet not implemented the landmark order passed by PIC to provide the particulars of low-merit/ failed candidates in the test/ interview for appointment as Judicial Members (BS-21) in ATIR.

Earlier, the PIC had issued an order against FPSC on 11.01.2022.

PIC order stated: “The word personal privacy although is not defined in the Act. The commission is; however, of the view that the sanctity of personal privacy must be attached to the information related to the person of an individual. Personal privacy includes the CNIC, phone number, Bank account number, address or any other information touching the family of the individual but does not include the detail of the test, interview and merits of competition or examinations. The information concerning to the complete particulars of low merit/ failed candidates in the test/ written examination/ interview cannot be termed as classified, or matter of private privacy, rather become public record.

“Transparency in the working of the governments is the essence of for the enactment. Its spirit is to ensure that the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have access to the records held by the federal public bodies for making the government accountable to the people.

This practice would improve the participation of the people in public affairs aimed at reducing corruption, nepotism, misuse of authority and inefficiency in the governance. The appeal is allowed. The Chairman FPSC, Islamabad is directed to provide the complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination / interview under Cases F.4-195/2018-R and Case No F.4-15/2020-R forthwith.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

